You’ve Got a Curse!

It is tough being here on this plane. You have your life to handle, your family to deal with, and you can't help but feel responsible for them. You work 9 to 5. You try to squeeze your life around according to what suits everyone else and disregard your own needs.
Time is moving faster than you can handle. You see your life fly by in front of you. You feel depleted and have no energy left to enjoy a cup of coffee in peace and quiet. You try to read some books for insight, read articles, go to workshops and are willing to try anything to solve your issues.
YOU MAY END UP WITH THINGS CHANGING SLIGHTLY, BUT NEVER QUITE TO YOUR LIKING.
Then, you hear or read that it may take a lifetime to heal a single issue in your life. You feel like you have few challenges to deal with and feel like you are at the end of your rope. You hit bottom and feel desperate, frustrated, invisible and perhaps angry at yourself for not handling your life differently.
When placing blame, your finger points to everyone except to yourself. Doors appear to be closing everywhere you go, and there seems to be nothing you can do about it.
You may decide to seek advice from an intuitive psychic to provide answers to help diminish your desperation, but you also want the answers to be to your liking. You want, in a way, to hear what you want to hear.
Your energy is all over the place. Lost and exasperated, you accept anything that may help solve your issues. Your psychic may pick up your vibration, but remember that unfortunately many psychics have a set of their own issues to deal with.
You think a psychic needs help? You may feel that they are extraordinary people who should know everything. They are gifted, but how many of them listen to their own messages to help resolve their own issues? And here you are finding that your life is dependent on them and what they say. Remember, a psychic is a human being after all. They have issues too.
YOU ARE TOLD BY YOUR PSYCHIC:
YOU HAVE A CURSE!
You experience a moment of silence and then start asking for more. Is it a way of creating excuses and helping you to believe that if it were not for being cursed your life would be better, your work would improve and your relationships would blossom?
Then your psychic tells you that he or she can help your situation by removing this curse. You feel much better coming out of the reading knowing that someone will remove this curse from you. You disown any responsibility and convince yourself that all of the problems in your life are due to the "curse."
There are always people in the world that wish you bad things, either out of jealousy or envy and hope for bad things to occur in your life. Any curse will work the minute YOU start to believe in it and allow it to take over your life.
In reality, we all have curses on us, which were generated by all of the bad things that we did in our previous lifetimes. It does not mean you are cursed but that the guilt inflicted upon your soul is meant for you to set a better example or have a better understanding of your previous wrong doings. After all, you can still fix it up in the end. This has to be your own choice, and only YOU must take on the responsibility to break your patterns.
Whether you are a celebrity, a rich man/woman, a president or a dishwasher, a writer or a psychic, you still have issues to deal with in this lifetime whether you like it or not. We humans are NOT perfect, regardless of whom we think we are.
It's just that the level of imperfection may vary from person to person. I can remove a curse from you but are you ready to deal with it? After a moment of silence, think... do you have some work to do?
Yes, you certainly do.
Removing a curse can simply begin by starting to understand your life, your experiences on this plane, and dealing with them once and for all.
ARE YOU READY TO TAKE ON THE RISK
AND CHALLENGE YOURSELF?
Be honest with yourself for once, because the answer for many of us is "probably not." Our life would be lost if we misplaced the TV's remote control, wouldn't it?
We all wish for a magic pill that would make us forget everything and give up the opportunity to start all over again. That pill doesn't exist and just might kill you if it did. Remember it is not about the experience or the lesson involved but more about how we deal with it in the first place. In the end, it is worth it to try.
Once you decide to do something about your life, ask for help from the universe and the help will appear in front of you.
In light!
Joseph
