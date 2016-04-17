You’ve Got a Curse!

You experience a moment of silence and then start asking for more. Is it a way of creating excuses and helping you to believe that if it were not for being cursed your life would be better, your work would improve and your relationships would blossom?

Then your psychic tells you that he or she can help your situation by removing this curse. You feel much better coming out of the reading knowing that someone will remove this curse from you. You disown any responsibility and convince yourself that all of the problems in your life are due to the "curse."

There are always people in the world that wish you bad things, either out of jealousy or envy and hope for bad things to occur in your life. Any curse will work the minute YOU start to believe in it and allow it to take over your life.

In reality, we all have curses on us, which were generated by all of the bad things that we did in our previous lifetimes. It does not mean you are cursed but that the guilt inflicted upon your soul is meant for you to set a better example or have a better understanding of your previous wrong doings. After all, you can still fix it up in the end. This has to be your own choice, and only YOU must take on the responsibility to break your patterns.

Whether you are a celebrity, a rich man/woman, a president or a dishwasher, a writer or a psychic, you still have issues to deal with in this lifetime whether you like it or not. We humans are NOT perfect, regardless of whom we think we are.

It's just that the level of imperfection may vary from person to person. I can remove a curse from you but are you ready to deal with it? After a moment of silence, think... do you have some work to do?

Yes, you certainly do.

Removing a curse can simply begin by starting to understand your life, your experiences on this plane, and dealing with them once and for all.