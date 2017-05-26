Your Soul, You, and Your Soul Agreement

Before you were born, your Soul agreed to a few things. I like to think of them as Agreements. Some of the agreements are with people who will teach you the biggest lessons of your life. Some might be there for you to hold you when you fall. Others are there to bring you from one level to another. Then there are the ones who will take you towards your Blueprint Destiny.

We all go through the process of planning out and agreeing to Soul Agreements before each lifetime. A Soul Agreement is a contract that your soul makes in order to progress its growth while in this lifetime and to assist you in fulfilling the agenda of your Soul Purpose. This is where your soul agrees to the types of karmic lessons you’ll learn, the experiences you’ll have, and the circumstances you’ll find yourself in during this lifetime. The agreements were made before you'd even arrived to this life.

Your soul signed agreements with your chosen parents (including biological parents, step-parents, adoptive parents, and guardians), and you experienced the culture and the religion that you wanted to -- the experience you desired for Soul Growth. Remember, if your soul never had a purpose for being here, you wouldn't have been born.