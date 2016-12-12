What Does the Year 2017 Hold for You?

"ONE" signifies beginnings, and so 2017 invites us to have a new beginning in our own lives. It is a time to highlight our individuality, uniqueness, wittiness, entrepreneurial spirit, and executive abilities, and it's time to take charge of our lives and think and act independently. It doesn't matter what area you are emphasizing on in your life, as long as it allows you to move forward from where you were. You can start something new or even just see things from a new perceptive. It is time to consider starting a new and better version of yourself because 2017 will keep you well supported by the Universe. It’s also a year to put your leadership abilities and unique talents to use in the greater world and to practice cooperating without losing individuality.