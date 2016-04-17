Where Are You, Women? The Need for Female Energy

This world is sick. This planet is sick and needs the caring love and compassion from a motherly, female energy to heal and take care of it. All you women out there- do not be afraid! You will lose nothing by being who you really are! Honestly! Just bring forth your real female energy and the universe will support you regardless. You came to this plane as a woman for a reason, not to try and become a man- something of which you are not! Now in our time woman should have the upper hand for the next 1000 years while the universe is sending us a predominantly female energy. You are being asked to balance your male and female vibration, and that means by NOT allowing your male vibration to take over your own essence of being a female with that energy and personality. Don’t walk like man; there is no need! Don’t act like a man and don’t try to be like a man, for you are not one! Allow your femininity to resurface. Don’t lose your male side- just balance it by not allowing it to take over your female side completely.

These days many of our relationships are not working, and on many occasions, it is because both people involved are acting as if they are the male in the relationship. It makes me wonder why people even bother to judge people who are gay or lesbian because energetically, heterosexual relationships are the same thing when they consist of a couple of different sexes, yet with same vibration. Pay attention to women who are walking on the street and you will see for yourself. Watch the way they walk and watch their attitude. Just because they have breasts, wear make-up and dress in a skirt and heels, it does not make them a woman if their energy is not feminine. Does this make sense to you? You will be amazed at how many women you see who are like men; now that it has been brought to your attention!