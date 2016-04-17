What Is a Psychic Attack?

Psychic attack is simply negative energy that someone sends with the conscious or unconscious intention to inflict harm upon you, your life or your family.

Harm can be launched towards your emotional, physical, spiritual or mental state. Those negative energies can be projected in the form of thought, based mainly upon jealousy toward you. It can also happen for many reasons other than jealousy.

My belief is that psychic attack can be influenced 98% of the time by someone in your surroundings that you already know, even friends or family members. Although is not always intentional, these thought forms can be sent either sent consciously or unconsciously. When they are sent unconsciously, the person sending the thoughts are doing so without their own awareness and jealousy, envy or anger are usually the motivation behind them. A consciously attack is when someone deliberately means harm to you and can be compared to black magic, witchcraft and spell casting.

REMEMBER THAT PSYCHIC ATTACK IS LESS ABOUT YOU THAN IT IS ABOUT THE WEAKNESS OF YOUR ATTACKER.

Reasons as to why someone would want attack you psychically:

They are jealous. Your life is progressing forward while theirs is stagnant. They are envious of your looks, your career, your wife or husband, your environment. They are living in their dark side at the moment. Lack of self-conviction. Fear.

If you consciously send negative energy toward someone else with the intention of inflicting harm, then what you send is exactly what you will attract upon yourself in your own life. The Universal Law of Karma states that what goes around comes back around to you multiplied.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS

OF A PSYCHIC ATTACK?

Here are some examples of what you can experience while under a psychic attack:

Dreaming very frightening nightmares. Seeing your attacker in a devilish way, either in your dreams, your meditation or in your thoughts. Feeling tired and depleted of energy constantly and for no reason. Having pains in the same place at the same time on a regular basis. Experiencing illness or pains in areas of weakness that your attacker is already aware of. Lack of concentration and feelings of laziness when it comes to completing daily tasks. Having unusually painful, even severe cases, headaches accompanied with vomiting or dizziness. Questioning or doubting your direction in life, even after having been aware of your direction beforehand. Depression. Having thoughts and images of your attacker creeping into your mind constantly. Feeling that you are being watched and seeing shadows around you from the corner of your eye, even when you are alone. The worst kind of psychic attack can inflict feelings of having a heart attack, and feelings of the desire to commit suicide.

HOW DO YOU HEAL PSYCHIC ATTACK?

Become aware of the psychic attack through identification of the unusual events that are taking place in your life will help to diminish the effect of the attack by 75%. Ask your Spirit Guides and Guardian Angels to help you stop the attack and for protection. Even if you do not know them or believe in them, asking them is enough. Your faith is not required for them to do their work, although it helps. DO NOT SEND similar energy or thoughts to your attacker. Send only the pure white energy of light directly from the Universe, the Source or from the GOD of your own belief. Remember your attacker is the weaker one so instead of returning thoughts of anger, hate or fear to them, try to feel compassion toward him or her and send them light, love, and blessings to help them see and heal their own darkness. Every time your attacker comes into your mind, imagine that you are showering them with the pure light of the Universe. Always change the way you send your light by imagining it being sent in different ways and always remember to keep your protection around you. Work on yourself. The most important way of protecting yourself from the effect of psychic attack in the first place is to be emotionally strong and stable and do not allow others to identify with your fears because this reveals your weakness. Try to identify with your own emotional issues and fears and heal them, this way you are protecting yourself from being emotionally vulnerable, making you less likely to absorb the effects of the negative energies.

In light!

Joseph Ghabi

Do you feel you are dealing

with a psychic attack and need help?