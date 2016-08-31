The Art of Using Excuses

We all decided to inhabit this beautiful planet for a certain period of time to experience something. One day, after being in the tummy of your mother for 9 months, you splashed into this world and let out your first cry. At that moment, you awoke from a trance, and you apparently had no clue where you were. You had no instruction manual defining you or telling you right from wrong. Do you agree?

What happened to that young boy or young girl's innocence as they grew? Who do we blame as that innocence slips away? In the beginning, it seems that everybody is the problem.

I was taking a walk with my 7-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son. As I listened to their conversation and the argument and blame game that ensued, I realized something -- this program of shifting blame was going to come back to haunt them later. The moment you don’t both have clarity is the moment you blame someone else.

Why are we here? We are here for two things, and until you understand them and apply them in your life, you will be living in limbo.