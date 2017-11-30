Our universe consists of an abundance of energies which exist all around us. These energies exist as the people we meet in our daily routines, the objects we touch, our state of mind and our well-being. Sexual energy is connected to the vastness of energy which is available for our access and at our own disposal. Why don’t we make full use of these energies? The answer is very simple! Again, it is our narrow-minded, ‘human’ way of thinking. How many of us believe that if things in this world cannot be proven by science, then it means they do not exist? How many of us believe and react to new opinions or observations with, “That’s not the way I learned from my religious teachings!” How many of us believe that our parents dismissed such theories on the conclusion that they do not fit within the traditions and family belief systems and perhaps they were concerned with what other people would SAY about them if they thought that way?

Learn how to open your gates and drop your human shield without creating any expectations of your partner for what they will do or don’t do for or to YOU. Do not bring any of your old baggage into new relationships. It is not the same energy. This is not the same person you are involved with now. Until you learn how to do this, you will risk running into the same patterns of your old relationship situations. Learn to let go, forgive yourself and others and move on in your life.

How successfully we can build our sexual energy in our relationships reflects how much we are willing to try our best to bring comfort to our partner. This requires cooperation between both partners without one being left behind. The “ME, ME, ME…” style of attitude will defeat the purpose of this intention, and we will always find ourselves in stagnation until we learn the relationship is not all about us. We are or at least ‘should be’ the reflection of ourselves in our partner. The more we invest in our partner, the more we will see that investment being returned to us, but multiplied. Do not allow fear to interfere for there is no place for it here. When you invest fully in your partner and know you have done your best to do so, you should never be hurt moving on after the time comes for your relationship to end. You will never feel regret or guilt by saying, “What if I did this or that?” There is no, “what if,” in our life. When you know you have invested your best into making it work, there is only, “I did my best to make the best I could’ve out of my experience in that relationship,” and with that you will be able to move on in peace into a new relationship experience.

When one partner is not ready to invest there is nothing you can do. However, if you see that they are trying to do their best to make things work, then help, but without abusing them or taking advantage of them.