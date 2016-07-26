My Experience with Spiritual Healing

Healing is a special gift that any human being can have. It is fortunate that we are provided with the opportunity to acknowledge and develop it. There is no difference from any human being performing healing and Christ healing.

The only difference is if you belong to a large institution like a Catholic church where healing is sometimes defined as a miracle. Many great healers came into our plane and performed their miracles, such as Edward Cayce, Harry Edwards and many others known and unknown to us. The good part of it is that we are all healers. The only difference between a full pledged healer and any one of us is very simple. A healer is a human being who has dedicated his or her life in order to help humanity and to show us that we are not alone, by becoming a channel for the spirit to do their work. Many powers are beyond our sense of understanding or belief system. If this is your path in this lifetime then this will become part of your life because you have already been chosen for that path.

My journey with healing started as early as 8 years old. At least that is what I remember. Water always provided a big boost for me and I was always surrounded by water. That was my good luck! Sitting on the beach in Lebanon at age 8, I noticed my mind start to wonder and I started seeing things that I did not recall seeing before. I thought in the beginning that I just had a vivid imagination. Then I started seeing that I was laying my hand on people (healing) without even being aware of it. To be honest at that age, it did not mean much for a born Catholic to even discuss something like this. For my own sake of understanding, I recall saying to myself, everyone must be able to do the same thing. So I never even bothered to speak about it to anyone. That was maybe for my own good at the time.

At that early age, I learned the concept of absent healing without knowing that that was what is was called. I was performing on people, at a long distance from me, through visions of healing. I was even doing it through talking with people without being aware of what I was doing. My clairvoyance at the time was in full swing. At that point I was not calling it clairvoyance and thought everyone must do it normally. I was right at the time without giving myself any credit for it. Everyone can be a channel for healing and have the right to be clairvoyant, clairaudient, or experience any other array of gifts. We always forget one important aspect of our human being, and that is that we are spirits first.

If your soul did not decide to come here, on this plane, for certain experiences and lessons that were needed for that soul's evolution toward its creator, then you yourself would not exist today. Your soul is the reason for you being here today. Your soul is NOT in you, but outside of you. The only thing we have from our soul is what we refer to as the spirit. That spirit is the personality; the experiences and knowledge that we need to know in order to use these as tools in this lifetime to conquer our own lessons and experiences. We all have many tools in our hands but just how many of us really use them? This is why we do not recall previous experiences from other lifetimes, on a conscious level, unless we go seeking these experiences though meditation or other methods.

So my journey as a child continued anytime I would be sitting next to the water without anyone knowing what was going on. It was my past. I have foreseen every step in my life and even future addresses, that I would later live in years later, in the U.S. At that time I did not know what these numbers and street names were ones that I had been visualizing internally. Later on some 10 or 12 years later I realized it but didn't somehow allow myself to make a big deal about what I had been seeing as a child.

Those visions and healing were with me between the ages of 8 and about 14. I do not recall the exact time when it actually stopped. From that point on I was no longer aware of what is going on. Having girls at our school at that time may be one of the factors that perhaps kept away this gift from my youthful venture at the time.

Moving to the U.S. to go to school when I was 19 was a new venture in my life. But honestly I did not learn a great deal of anything at that time and continued to no longer see addresses, nor end up living at those addresses, as I had envisioned before. Well, it was all just a mere coincidence as I recall. I remember noticing that most women I dated used Tarot cards. I did not bother to judge them, for this was their hobby. I was making excuses for practically everyone I knew at that time in my life. I studied and received my Bachelor in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Computer Science in the States. But it did not really help me open up my logical mind. I was very logical and I needed to question everything in order to make sense of it and then I finally learned to let it go.

I guess my journey to the U.S., starting from the south to the Northeast, did not help to open me up to every person in my life, directly or indirectly, consciously or unconsciously but it did help to open me up to the spirit world. This is when I started to investigate a side of me that I had never bothered to as a child except as a form of fun or entertainment. Something to keep me busy in my mind and imagination. Until that point I believed that I just had a vivid imagination and being a Gemini also helped.

After 7 years in the U.S. I decided to move north. In a way, I was looking for colder weather. I settled in Montreal and that is where it all started for me. It started differently here because I found myself more around people involved in spirituality. Being more aware of their own personal direction, to a certain extent, was enough to motivate me to also want to investigate. Without going into detail on Easter Sunday in 1992 I was forced to open up and it was long overdue. It was not by a human being but from my own soul, and soul friends. It was not an easy start for a logical type of a person such as the person that I used to be. I kept an open mind and allowed myself no analytical interferences. I set up a deadline for myself to decide whether I would be in or out.

My journey to my conscious awareness life started at Easter that year. I did meditation for a little while to get me to consciously learn to communicate with my soul friends on the other side. I then discovered knowledge about healing, and understood it, and then all the memories of my childhood visions came pouring to the surface again. I started developing my healing abilities for the first time with Harry Edwards, who introduced himself to me. I was not aware of anyone by that name, but my teacher Lori was and loaned me one of Harry's books to look through. Unfortunately, I did not read the book at the time, knowing that I had that actual spirit training me on the healing process and the way it really should be. I stayed with Mr. Edwards for over six months. What was interesting was the accuracy of the work of the spirit that works with you, and the way they had at shutting up my intellectual convictions. Harry still drops by from time to time and I am always happy to be surrounded by his gentle and settled energy.

Thereafter Harry left me; I was introduced to my main doctor, who is always with me, he goes by the name of William. It seems I am attracted to a lot of British folks here, but that is my own particular case. I went through different trainings with William. William has a very gentle energy and his main specialization is energy, balancing and calming someone's mental agitation. William comes to the rescue. I learned a lot through the guiding forces within me at that point. I left Lori and started my own healing practice and meditation sessions for a year with a friend of mine Audrey.

My healing was left in the background and I never spoke about it except at a few gatherings. I never advertised it but continued to pursue an understanding of Healing Childhood Experiences, which I had developed over the past 10 years.

In my understanding of life, there are no short cuts and whatever you do you will always fall back into your old patterns unless you go directly where it hurts and deal with it. During that time so many different ways of healing were being developed but in my opinion much was being done without understanding that our undealt with lessons and experiences will always take us back to our own traps. In order for a healing to take place in life, you need to meet with your soul level, mental level and then the physical level.

Your soul level is the origin of your soul and the awareness of your own blueprint. Does that soul say it is okay to allow the manifestation of that healing? That is very important in order for any healing to take place.

Your mental level is basically your state of mind. This implies the awareness of your conscious and unconscious habits or patterns.

The physical is the final stage of any manifestation that is to take place once it is clear on the others levels.

I believe the first level, the Soul, is an easy process and it has already been arranged between the healer and the patient on different levels other than the physical.

The third level is also simple in that it is the final manifestation of the systems that allow the understanding and awareness of our own life.

The second level is where I feel that you would find the main character of any problem. Our mind, our ego, our pride, our stubbornness, our rigidity, our religious convictions and our culture, play a big role in making our healing process a success or not. In order to receive conscious awareness, and help someone to be on their path in this lifetime, you need to understand your own experiences in this lifetime. You are here to deal with these experiences and finish them during the span of your lifetime and it should not go beyond that. Unfortunately for many this concept does not exist. We may think each experience should take us a lifetime to finish and my answer to that is what a waste of lifetimes that would be.

During my training into my own personal work, I ran into internal clashes within myself between my living work and my passionate work, and I still have some residue from that effect. I am still not privileged enough to say that I am working in what would be considered satisfactory work for my soul. Seven years after I started on my path of discovery, and in my year seven of the 9 Year Numerological Cycle, I decided to pursue a Soul Search and get to the bottom of my life. My purpose, my patterns, my weaknesses, my strong points, my own will, my determination and anything I could find out about my soul, spirit, my experiences in life, and learn about them. During that year, I was almost in total isolation from everyone around me. I remember I wrote over 15 journals of memories, junk stuff, patterns, and anything I could empty out of my sub-conscious. I did that and I lost about 20 lbs around that time. Remember anything we resist dealing with will be added to our weight. Your weight is NOT always as it seems, just from eating, but more inflated energies are turning and turning inside of you and making you fatter and fatter in order for you to start looking at your life. What is the thing that can most annoy us as human beings? It is about becoming overweight. Healing Childhood Experiences is a major focus in the healing process for any individual being.

At this point, without going into many details about my life, let me summarize a few points on spiritual healing.

What is spiritual healing?