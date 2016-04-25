Listen to Your Daydreams

Contributed by Toni Cay Snyder of www.tonisnyder.com

Your brain is a supercomputer.

Every day you plug information into it and ask it to perform complex calculations. You ask it to deliver applicable information about your likes and interests. And you ask it to recall vivid memories from years and even decades ago. In short, you throw a bunch of stuff in, rattle it around, and shake out something new and useful.

That process never stops. Your mind is always solving problems, looking for patterns, and evaluating the world around you.

Most of the time your thoughts are practical, “here and now” thoughts. But sometimes they drift to “possibility” thoughts. The difference between your “daydreaming” mind and your “working” mind is that your daydreaming mind can function in a relaxed state without the constraining limitations of “reality.” This means that the ideas that come to you when you are fantasizing are fueled by your deepest desires. Your fantasies can offer VALUABLE insight into what you really want and creative ways to make it happen.

If you are a chronic fantasizer and daydreamer, you are in good company. Albert Einstein, Mozart, Thomas Edison, Mother Theresa, Gloria Steinem, and Amelia Earhart were all known for living with their heads in the clouds… and look at where that got them.

So go ahead, spend some time engaging your fantasies, then write them down, or share them with someone who supports your dreams, desires, and success... and see what happens.

What are your daydreams telling you today?