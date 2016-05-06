So far in my life, I have traveled to many places, and no matter what country it is I have visited, someone somewhere says, “Behold! Jesus is coming!” I think to myself and why not? I feel it is about time that someone comes to make a huge difference in our lives because, as we know, the state of our planet these days is not exactly the most desirable of states to exist in.
Each day of our lives, one way or another and whether we see it or not, we are reminded that every event which takes place in our world is a test of our faith and our understanding of the Universe. We seem to have forgotten the essence of our being here and are in dire need of someone, whom in a few words can change our lives for the better. Many people are praying for a Messiah to come along and provide us with the answers we need to help the many Souls who are lost and disconnected from the real essence of their being here in the first place.
The reality is that Messiah or not, we have many teachers, guides and inspirational people of whom share their own truths to help us in our journey of life every day, yet do we really listen? Do we really appreciate the answers that we are already hearing? I am not sure that we do.
Many of us are praying for a Messiah, but are you able to specify exactly what it is you want and need from a Messiah? Have you asked yourself to define your expectations of a Messiah? If Jesus Christ came along tomorrow, do you think you would be ready to accept his presence in your life, let alone handle what he had to say?
If the Soul of Jesus Christ were to reincarnate into our world again at this time, do you think he would show up in old robes and sandals? I don’t think so. As with any other Soul, he would have to come in a form that was appropriate to blend into our society at this day and age.
This time around the Soul of Jesus Christ could choose to reincarnate into our world as a woman called Jennifer for example. Do you think you could accept that woman Jennifer as your Messiah? Also, Jennifer could be just 21 years old, yet extremely wise, knowledgeable and enlightened regarding Universal Awareness. Could you handle that young woman being more than you are, or might that be a problem for many of us here?
I feel that yes, this would be a difficult situation for many of us to accept because at the present time in many of our societies, women are still considered to be inferior of the sexes, meaning their words and opinions are of no value to many of the men in those societies. And now, what are we going to do because...
Jesus is coming,
yet no-one knows the form
he or she will take
Is Jesus Christ already back in this world living as your next door neighbor waiting for his/her time to speak up and do the work that he/she was destined to do in this world? Or is Jesus Christ already a world leader, somewhere in our world? How can we ever know?
Is Jesus Christ already here in a position of power as we would expect him to be, not an ordinary young woman? Perhaps he is here in the form of one of our world leaders, although I doubt that very much as many of our world leaders these days are corrupt, and their interests lie not in the people but the companies who helped bring them to their leadership role. Most people know that! We also know that Jesus Christ would never fit amongst those people because his intentions are pure.
So who or what do you expect Jesus to be? I mean it is time to be prepared because we keep hearing that Jesus is coming, but we have no idea of his role? Is he coming to help and support one ethnic group over another? Is Jesus interested in war? Is Jesus coming to tell us where we can find some more oil so that we survive in this planet up to the standards we have come so accustomed to living in on this planet? Will he come this way to help us maintain our level of comfort and at the same time help a few oil companies to profit; I mean seriously I would like to know?
Have you ever considered what country Jesus would be born in, or wondered what religion that Soul might choose to belong to this time around? Is Jesus coming for only one group of people, or is he coming to help the masses in all races and religions? Have you even stopped to consider what the real point of his coming would be anyway, and are we really in a state of mind that is ready and willing to handle the change that such a presence would create in our lives? Will you accept Jesus Christ this time around in the body, race or religion that this Soul decided to incarnate as?
We live in a world where power is the Messiah, and profit is that messiah's bible, and this is the "religion" that most people eagerly follow. For the masses, life is not about right or wrong; it is about who gets what, when, how and why, regardless of who gets hurt in the way. I am sorry, but that is the truth as I see it. Unfortunately, our world is going nowhere, and the majority of people are programmed not to see truth, hear truth, feel truth or even sense or speak truth, they are only programmed to listen to what they are being told by other people who are in positions of power because when this "power" speaks, then that is the only truth for them.
When the Soul of Jesus Christ returns then he/she is coming to free you from the illusion of this world and to help you listen and begin seeing, feeling and sensing that there is another way of being, a way that can take away all fear, pain, doubt and misery in our lives. We could then sense, hear and see the world from clear eyes and with a liberated sense and hear for a change and use your common sense, without being so naive about the world in which you live.
Jesus, your messiah, is already here. Are you aware of that? The essence of Jesus Christ is in every human heart on this plane. We are all of the same essence, and we find the same divine spark in all beings, whether it is a poor man, homeless women, a bad or wicked person to a rich and powerful person. We are all from one Source, yet how much do we acknowledge and pay attention to that? Viewing one another no matter who we are and what we do makes all the difference, and this is what it means to view life through compassionate eyes.
Our God source and the Universe have been and will continue to send us many people as divine messengers to tell us a story or two to help us change our life, yet is anyone getting the message? There are so many speakers, authors and movie script writers who are bringing us many different inspiring tools to help us improve the condition of our life, but most people aren't getting the message and quite often, those who do hear the messages take them all for granted.
The only time we think about Jesus or any other Messiah is when we feel that our life is hopeless and without purpose We tend just to get on with day-to-day life and take it all for granted until we are hit with a dilemma, it is then we call for divine intervention. We only ask for enlightenment when we have issues that are beyond our control, and that is a problem of humanity. We wait until it is all out of control before we seek ways to improve our life situation. There are others among us who are walking through life day after day, wondering what the point of life is after all, but they are not really willing to seek ways of finding out. They would rather stay in their comfort zone until someone else comes along and gives them all the answers. Well, unfortunately, that is not what life is all about!
We all have a purpose here, yet how many of us are honestly aware of that? Believe me, if you have no idea of your purpose or that you even had one, you are not the only one in this dilemma. We all have a purpose that influences our growth spiritually, emotionally, mentally and intellectually. When you have an awareness that you have a purpose and what it is, trust me that when you put your head down to sleep at night, you will feel completely at peace with your life, who you are, the creative Source manifesting in every breath of life you take. When you become aware of your purpose and your own Soul, you begin to appreciate every moment of your life and its value, regardless of any difficulties or traumatic experiences you have passed through.
We always believe that we need things to be big and dramatic in order for them to have purpose and meaning in our lives, but I do not feel that is true. I believe that the aspects of life that bring the most sense of purpose is the moment you wake up every day, feeling the air running through your nostrils and feeling blessed with the opportunity of living another day. The air we breathe is another thing we take for granted. Breathing is a purpose so necessary yet so unnoticed, but imagine if that air supply just stopped, can you imagine that? We would all die!
It is time for us to appreciate life for what it is--appreciate the air we breathe and the bodies that we live within and just learn to be happy! How hard can that be as your life purpose, to simply acknowledge and appreciate the life that flows in and out of you at every moment? If you do not understand the importance of breathing, try Yoga, and it will make sense to you! So all in all, does life have to be more dramatic to make sense to you? Think about it!
We are all guilty of taking our life for granted at one point or another, and very few actually do learn the real lessons that life is trying to teach us. We never learn from the messages we receive on a daily basis, they seem just to pass us by without any acknowledgment. We complain and keep complaining. We are never happy about ourselves, our job, our mates, our faiths, and beliefs. We always seek for answers from external sources and rely on other perfectly accomplished Souls to come along and help save us from our ignorance and push us to get up and take life seriously, less for granted and to appreciate every moment we have while we are still alive.
It is time now for us all to make some serious life changing decisions and make up our minds to state exactly what we want. Do we want to bask in our misery, fear, and confusion and feel pain, or do are we ready to get up and work toward finding a way toward truth and light among all this darkness and negativity in which we exist?
If you are not ready or willing to make changes, then what are you complaining about? What is it that you complain about anyway? Is it your job? Then take the initiative and change your job. Is it your husband or wife? Then start making an effort to improve your relationship by communicating with each other for a change and tell your mate what you want out of your life. You cannot expect your mate to fulfill something in you if you yourself have no idea what it is you need to fulfill.
We are always so quick to blame other people and situations for our misfortune, but please, could you just be a bit more open up for a second and consider what you have or haven't done to improve the things you complain about on a daily basis? It is time to be really honest with yourself. The only one who will save you is only YOU because you are the only one who knows what you can do about your life and your past that is still haunting you.
I am telling you now, even if Jesus Christ did come today, and he or she told you things you need to do to move you from your comfort and limitation and all the things that you do not like to hear but need to hear to help you move from your stagnation, then would you listen or would you turn your back on Jesus because your pride and ego were hurt? Regardless if Jesus or any other Messiah came down here to save us all, it is still up to us to do something with that information we are taught, and nobody can save you from your life except YOU.
YOU are responsible for your choices, actions, and decisions in life, and that goes for whether they are choices which move you forward or keep you in stagnation. It is time to define what it is you want in your life instead of complaining and dwelling on your past. That is of course unless you prefer to remain as a victim who needs other people's approval and sympathy to give your life some meaning and comfort. Victims are dependent on everyone else except themselves, and that is a huge limitation. In the end, there are no excuses anymore; it is time to change or stop complaining.
You are the only Messiah of your life! So please accept that, accept your power and learn to be happy. I believe you can do it. I believe in the essence of Jesus, which resides in your heart and everyone else's, calling you to move forward.
Let go of fear and remember your divinity.
Follow your heart and do it!
In light!
Joseph Ghabi
