Jesus is coming,

When the Soul of Jesus Christ returns then he/she is coming to free you from the illusion of this world and to help you listen and begin seeing, feeling and sensing that there is another way of being, a way that can take away all fear, pain, doubt and misery in our lives. We could then sense, hear and see the world from clear eyes and with a liberated sense and hear for a change and use your common sense, without being so naive about the world in which you live.

Jesus, your messiah, is already here. Are you aware of that? The essence of Jesus Christ is in every human heart on this plane. We are all of the same essence, and we find the same divine spark in all beings, whether it is a poor man, homeless women, a bad or wicked person to a rich and powerful person. We are all from one Source, yet how much do we acknowledge and pay attention to that? Viewing one another no matter who we are and what we do makes all the difference, and this is what it means to view life through compassionate eyes.

Our God source and the Universe have been and will continue to send us many people as divine messengers to tell us a story or two to help us change our life, yet is anyone getting the message? There are so many speakers, authors and movie script writers who are bringing us many different inspiring tools to help us improve the condition of our life, but most people aren't getting the message and quite often, those who do hear the messages take them all for granted.

The only time we think about Jesus or any other Messiah is when we feel that our life is hopeless and without purpose We tend just to get on with day-to-day life and take it all for granted until we are hit with a dilemma, it is then we call for divine intervention. We only ask for enlightenment when we have issues that are beyond our control, and that is a problem of humanity. We wait until it is all out of control before we seek ways to improve our life situation. There are others among us who are walking through life day after day, wondering what the point of life is after all, but they are not really willing to seek ways of finding out. They would rather stay in their comfort zone until someone else comes along and gives them all the answers. Well, unfortunately, that is not what life is all about!

We all have a purpose here, yet how many of us are honestly aware of that? Believe me, if you have no idea of your purpose or that you even had one, you are not the only one in this dilemma. We all have a purpose that influences our growth spiritually, emotionally, mentally and intellectually. When you have an awareness that you have a purpose and what it is, trust me that when you put your head down to sleep at night, you will feel completely at peace with your life, who you are, the creative Source manifesting in every breath of life you take. When you become aware of your purpose and your own Soul, you begin to appreciate every moment of your life and its value, regardless of any difficulties or traumatic experiences you have passed through.

We always believe that we need things to be big and dramatic in order for them to have purpose and meaning in our lives, but I do not feel that is true. I believe that the aspects of life that bring the most sense of purpose is the moment you wake up every day, feeling the air running through your nostrils and feeling blessed with the opportunity of living another day. The air we breathe is another thing we take for granted. Breathing is a purpose so necessary yet so unnoticed, but imagine if that air supply just stopped, can you imagine that? We would all die!